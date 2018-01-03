Richa Chadha wore the most interesting ‘pair of colourful boots’ and we think it’s an absolute winner

Richa Chadha kept her footwear game right on point. (Source: therichachadha/Instagram) Richa Chadha kept her footwear game right on point. (Source: therichachadha/Instagram)

Richa Chadha’s sartorial choices while promoting her movie Fukrey Returns were quite awe-inspiring. Right from nailing a one-shoulder dress with funky candy stripes to channelling power dressing in a military bralette and leather skirt, the actor gave us some wonderful styling tutorials. But this time, she left us disappointed in an all-yellow ensemble.

Chadha opted for a mustard yellow cut shoulder dress, which featured a tie detailing at the waist. She paired it with a canary yellow and black checkered ankle-length boots. Although we love her choice of footwear, we think it failed to complement the dress. Given how gorgeous and chic her footwear is, she should have picked a better outfit.

However, we couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hairdo. Styling her hair in a side-parted manner, Chadha rounded off her look with neutral make-up and red lips.

She posted a photo of the look captioning it as, “Some days you just have to create your own sunshine!” Take a look:

What do you think of her style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

