Top News
  • Richa Chadha wore the most interesting ‘pair of colourful boots’ and we think it’s an absolute winner

Richa Chadha wore the most interesting ‘pair of colourful boots’ and we think it’s an absolute winner

Richa Chadha, who posted a picture on Instagram posed pretty in a yellow mini dress and a pair of checkered boots. Even though we are not a big fan of her outfit, her choice of footwear was right on point.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 3, 2018 9:10 pm
Richa Chadha, Richa Chadha boots, Richa Chadha yellow boots, Richa Chadha fashion, Richa Chadha style, Richa Chadha updates, Richa Chadha latest news, Richa Chadha images, Richa Chadha pictures, Richa Chadha latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Richa Chadha kept her footwear game right on point. (Source: therichachadha/Instagram)
Related News

Richa Chadha’s sartorial choices while promoting her movie Fukrey Returns were quite awe-inspiring. Right from nailing a one-shoulder dress with funky candy stripes to channelling power dressing in a military bralette and leather skirt, the actor gave us some wonderful styling tutorials. But this time, she left us disappointed in an all-yellow ensemble.

Chadha opted for a mustard yellow cut shoulder dress, which featured a tie detailing at the waist. She paired it with a canary yellow and black checkered ankle-length boots. Although we love her choice of footwear, we think it failed to complement the dress. Given how gorgeous and chic her footwear is, she should have picked a better outfit.

However, we couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hairdo. Styling her hair in a side-parted manner, Chadha rounded off her look with neutral make-up and red lips.

She posted a photo of the look captioning it as, “Some days you just have to create your own sunshine!” Take a look:

What do you think of her style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 03: Latest News