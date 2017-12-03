Richa Chadha channels power dressing in a military bralette and leather skirt

Richa Chadha dons a camouflage bralette with a leather skirt, and we’re totally digging it. (Source: therichachadha/ Instagram) Richa Chadha dons a camouflage bralette with a leather skirt, and we’re totally digging it. (Source: therichachadha/ Instagram)

Military colours seem to be Bollywood’s favourite thing these days. After Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s military separates and Neha Dhupia’s dynamic gown, Richa Chadha has brought her own version of the pattern.

While military colours and prints are more casual, these fashionistas show us how it can be given a chic spin as well. Recently, the Fukrey Returns actor was seen wearing a camouflage bralette from label Sashe, which she teamed with a black faux leather skirt from Promod. We think the combination was magnetic, but the dark green officer’s jacket from Vero Moda that stylist Anisha Gandhi paired the actor’s outfit with, did not complement the overall look and making it look superfluous. The same jacket in black, though, could have worked better.

Nevertheless, the choice of the Intoto strappy heels in a similar shade of green as the bralette matched her ensemble well. Check out her style here.

To see how much it would cost one to get a bralette like Chadha’s, we did a little research and it turns out one can easily get it at Rs2,990. See for yourself.

To round off the look, Harry Rajput went with nude tones and gave the actor beachy waves to complement her power outfit.

We like Chadha’s look, but the styling could have been better, with a different jacket. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd