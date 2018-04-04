Rhea Kapoor shares what goes behind Sonam Kapoor’s out of the box style statements

Sonam Kapoor (L) and Rhea Kapoor (R). (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor (L) and Rhea Kapoor (R). (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If there’s anyone to thank for Sonam Kapoor’s runway-ready style statements, it is sister Rhea Kapoor. Rarely has there been a time when what Rhea styled and Sonam modelled failed to hit the bull’s eye. We still haven’t forgotten the super comfy sari pants or the statement shoulders the actor has experimented with, among others.

Recently, the sisters appeared on the cover of Grazia magazine for the April issue, where Rhea spilled the beans on Sonam’s iconic and out of the box fashion statements.

Speaking to Grazia, the stylist said,” Sonam’s red carpet style has a lot of me in it. I love movie star glamour. But the way she carries her clothes – that’s all her.”

The Veere Di Wedding actor is known for going with the unconventional and giving us stunning looks. Only months ago, at the Jio Filmfare Awards, the actor stepped out in Vera Wang knee-length pants, amidst all the glitzy ball gowns and billowy skirts. Guess who took full marks for her style quotient?

(Source: rheakapoor/ Instagram) (Source: rheakapoor/ Instagram)

Making another dramatic appearance on the red carpet at HT Style Awards, the actor wore an eye-popping egg yellow, flared piece from Hyun Mi Nielson. A bouffant, trailing one-shouldered sleeve grabbed all the eyeballs. Talk about statement sleeves!

(Source: rheakapoor/ Instagram) (Source: rheakapoor/ Instagram)

While a touch of drama is what we have come to expect from the actor, her vintage looks aren’t lost on us either. Adding to her interview, Rhea said,” ’70s Halston is very Sonam. So are Ossie Clark and Pauline Trigere. It’s her jam. Thanks to her, our wardrobe is full of ’70s vintage.”

From polka dots to pearl neckpieces, Sonam has channelled some ultra chic and classy avatars. Here are some of the actor’s vintage looks for your perusal.

What do you think of the actor’s style statements? Let us know in the comments below.

