Revive your dull hair using jojoba oil in winter

Simply apply jojoba oil on your hair whenever you know that your hair feels dry and rough. (Source: File Photo) Simply apply jojoba oil on your hair whenever you know that your hair feels dry and rough. (Source: File Photo)

Beat the winter hair-related blues with interesting, do-it-yourself recipes using castor, coconut and jojoba oils, says an expert.

Here are some tips from Shiv Mann Singh, founder at jojoba oil provider Desert Splendour:

* Three-oil warm massage: Take equal portions of castor oil, extra-virgin coconut oil and jojoba oil and mix them. Warm the oil mixture in a microwave for 30 seconds and add an egg yolk, mix all the ingredients well and massage the mixture on your hair length.

ALSO READ | Want beautiful skin? Take extra care with these ingredients

Castor oil and extra virgin coconut oil help in replenishing dry and dull hair, whereas the egg yolk helps in improving the texture, leaving the tresses soft and shiny.

What else is making news

* Banana voluminising mask: Even if you have fine hair, sometimes dryness can occur, specially in winter. To make sure that you hair look hydrated, mix one mashed banana with a few drops of jojoba oil and one egg white.

READ | Dos, don’ts for buying lingerie

Apply this mixture and keep it on for half an hour before rinsing it with warm water.

* Oil massage and towel wrap: Simply apply jojoba oil on your hair whenever you know that your hair feels dry and rough in winters or when you notice that your typical hair care regime is lacking something.

Massage the oil into your hair, section by section starting from the scalp to the ends, pack in a warm towel for 15-20 minutes. Rinse, wash and condition as usual.