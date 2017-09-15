After wavy lips, reverse eyeliner make-up has got people talking everywhere

The reversed eyeliner is anything but basic. (Source: dahliacreates/Instagram) The reversed eyeliner is anything but basic. (Source: dahliacreates/Instagram)

After squiggly eyebrows and lips, another make-up trend that has got fashion hawkers sit up and look is the reverse cat eyeliner! Are you wondering what is that now? As bizarre it seems to sound, reverse cat eyeliner is a fashion trend that is picking up traction across the world. A hugely popular way to beautify your eyes, it is just like winged eye make-up, but only in the backward direction. Introduced by 18-year-old make-up artist Dahlia from Romania, this trend has taken the world by storm.

For this trend, instead of drawing the eyeliner upwards at the outer corner of your eye, all you need to do is draw it in the opposite direction towards the in the inner corner of your eye. Though this has no connection with the wavy eyes and lips trend, it is just as unconventional as they are.

On a lighter note, Dahlia posted a photo of one of her reverse cat eyeliner make-up tutorials on Instagram and captioned it “Just tell me what to do and I’ll do the opposite,😂” .

Check out some of her other tutorials here.

If you are into winged eyeliners, this trend is definitely for you! Tip: Just be extra careful while doing it and keep concealers and eye moisturisers handy, in case it goes haywire. Beauty brand Maybelline took note of Dahlia’s experiment and ended up scratching their heads in confusion. They posted a GIF captioning, “Us trying to figure this photo out”.

Us trying to figure this photo out pic.twitter.com/1GS6F66LTn — Maybelline New York (@Maybelline) August 16, 2017

If you are up for experiment, then you must try this look the next time you head for a party. What do you think about the look? Let us know in the comments below.

