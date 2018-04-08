H&M recreated Kate Middleton’s dreamy wedding dress for Rs 20,000 and it soon sold out!

A recreation of Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, which is supposedly the fifth most expensive of all time is being sold for a much affordable price. (Source: AP) A recreation of Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, which is supposedly the fifth most expensive of all time is being sold for a much affordable price. (Source: AP)

As we await another royal wedding saga to unfold with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to tie the knot in May, speculation is rife what designer the Suits actor will wear for her walk down the aisle. While the excitement is at its peak, one cannot help but wonder if it will be able to hold a candle to the dreamy ensemble the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wore on her wedding day.

The lace long-sleeved Alexander McQueen number with a scalloped neckline and a nine feet long train was the perfect outfit that befits a royal bride and while not everyone may be able to have a dream wedding, it is possible to have feel like a princess of the wedding day, thanks to H&M’s latest project, The Wedding Shop.

The high-end brand’s line offers a little something for all, from brides to bridesmaids and guests. Apart from the delicate textures of frill and lace, the shop includes classy and ethereal designs, one even looks like the Alexander McQueen number that Middleton wore on her wedding day.

The Royal School of Needlework’s Embroidery Studio is proud to have helped Sarah Burton create the bespoke lace on The Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress.@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/UmZkedh5Zr — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 22, 2017

Yes, you heard us right! The graceful creation, priced at £250,000 (approximately Rs 2,28,61,426), that Middleton wore down the aisle was the fifth most expensive dress of all time, as reported by OK magazine.

Happy 5th Wedding Anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 💍👑🇬🇧 #RoyalWedding @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/QdDr3uw4qd — Duchess of Cambridge (@hrhdoc) April 29, 2016

However, before you write it down as ‘out of your league’, here’s the catch–now a cheaper and much affordable version is available. As per H&M’s official website, the gown is listed at $299, which translates into Rs 19,409. However, the piece currently stands sold out.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make their vows in front of 1,900 wedding guests @wabbeyhttp://t.co/YK7ScGLiqU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2016

Although very much similar to Middleton’s outfit, the dress had some subtle differences which include a ribbon belt at the waist, keyhole slit in the back and no lace details at the bottom of the skirt.

