Raveena Tandon’s fusion outfit is perfect for a mehendi function; see pics

Recently, while attending an event, Raveena Tandon opted for a crop top and dhoti combo from Anoli Shah. She paired her blue outfit with a long printed jacket from the same label.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2018 10:40 pm
Would you like to try Raveena Tandon's crop top-dhoti combo? (Source: surinakakkar/ Instagram)
When it comes to ethnic outfits, Raveena Tandon has mostly managed to impress us with her sartorial choices. From carrying off a hot pink kurta-palazzo combo, when most actors failed to nail the difficult colour, to giving a beautiful fusion twist to the casual denim-white top combo, the 43-year-old has never shied away from experimenting. This time, the actor pulled off another interesting look in a crop top and dhoti combo from Anoli Shah.

While attending an event in Mumbai, the actor paired her blue outfit with a long printed jacket from the same label. The crop top featured golden embroidery on the neckline, which made an impression of a necklace. Styled by celebrity stylist Surina Kakkar, Tandon’s outfit could be a nice choice if you are bored of wearing the same old lehengas, salwars and saris to a mehendi function.

She accessorised her outfit with golden danglers from Minerali Store along with a matching ring by Curio Cottage and a pair of mojris.

Her make-up and hairdo too was right on point with a nude make-up shade, perfectly-lined eyes and hair styled in a sleek centre-parted manner.

We like the actor’s look, but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

