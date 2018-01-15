Raveena Tandon or Tisca Chopra: Who wore the yellow Rajat Tangri pantsuit better?

Raveena Tandon and Tisca Chopra step out in the same golden pantsuit. (Source: File Photo) Raveena Tandon and Tisca Chopra step out in the same golden pantsuit. (Source: File Photo)

If you’re looking for the in-colour in your wardrobe this year, chances are that yellow will be making a huge splash. While high-street brands are using the colour in a big way, our Bollywood celebs are showing us how to wear the cheery colour. Recently, Raveena Tandon, who was honoured with the Society Achievers Awards 2018, wore the colour in a lighter hue. The actor wore a sulphur yellow pantsuit from Rajat Tangri, which had a glitzy floral applique detail on the front.

While we think the speckled flower did glam up the pantsuit, the bling was a little too much for us.

Stylist Surina Kakkar kept it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of earrings and strappy heels. We love how the actor’s dewy make-up along with smokey eyes and crimson lips was complemented with the pin-straight hair. Catch a glimpse.

Meanwhile, Tisca Chopra did a magazine photo shoot in the same outfit, however, she chose to pair her pantsuit with a white silk shirt. Stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar accessorised her outfit with hot pink tasselled earrings, which we think looked gaudy.

What really got us hooked was the actor’s curly bob that brought in an element of sultriness. Chopra rounded out her look with dewy make-up and pink-tinted lips, which clashed with her earrings.

Undoubtedly, the earrings ruined it for Chopra and we think Tandon took the cake this time.

And if this colour is too ‘out there’ for you, then you might prefer Bhumi Pednekar’s choice of a classic black in the same style, which she wore last year.

Who wore the pantsuit better, according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

