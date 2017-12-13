Raveena Tandon oozes glamour in her latest ethnic outfits; see pics

Raveena Tandon in Raw Mango or Warp ‘n Weft? (Source: Instagram/surinakakkar) Raveena Tandon in Raw Mango or Warp ‘n Weft? (Source: Instagram/surinakakkar)

Hot pink seems to have become the favourite colour of B-town fashionistas. From Shraddha Kapoor to Neha Dhupia, everyone has been spotted wearing it at least once. While some managed to nail it effortlessly like Alia Bhatt and Shilpa Shetty, others failed to make it work. The latest to join the list is Raveena Tandon, who was seen wearing a kurta-palazzo set from Raw Mango. Considered as a rather difficult colour to pull off, Tandon seemed to have managed it quite nicely.

Styled by celebrity stylist Surina Kakkar, she paired a fuchsia pink kurta with a palazzo featuring golden embroidery on it. We think the Maatr actor looked simply beautiful in it. Also, hairstylist Vidya Jagtap did a good job by styling her hair in centre-parted soft waves while make-up artist Aditi Mehta finished her look with nude make-up, thickly lined eyes and red lips.

For another event, Tandon looked breathtakingly beautiful in a Warp ‘n Weft kurta-skirt combo. She paired the khin khwab silk kurta with an ivory and golden geometric weave skirt. We love the colour play of the outfit and Tandon looked every bit regal in it.

Hair and make-up artist Karishma Bajaj gave finishing touches to her look with hair tied in a low bun, dewy sheen, red lips and perfectly lined eyes. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of danglers and matching bangles from the house of Aquamarine.

So, which look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

