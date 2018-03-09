Ranveer Singh’s vibrant outfit is something you can spot from a mile away

Ranveer Singh teams his white T-shirt with a vibrant-hued sarong. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh teams his white T-shirt with a vibrant-hued sarong. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

There’s no doubt that Ranveer Singh has a quirky and experimental fashion sense. Remember, his recent appearance at the Filmfare Awards 2018 in a custom-made printed suit fromKarrtik D which included a movie poster-inspired blazer and pants? Continuing his quirky run, the Padmaavat actor opted for a bright green lungi to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Singh was seen teaming his sarong with a basic white T-shirt and matching sneakers. He accessorised with a mustard yellow fedora and red rimmed shades. While most men would balk at this idea, Singh pulled off the rather difficult look effortlessly. Even though it was a brave choice on his part, it left us disappointed. Love for colours is understandable, but it doesn’t mean that one has to wear them together.

Ranveer Singh’s outfit failed to impress us. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh’s outfit failed to impress us. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Singh’s look reminded us of another actor who was spotted wearing a lungi on two occasions – Irrfan Khan. The actor was seen in a floral printed shirt from Zara teamed up with an Abraham and Thakore lungi.

For another event, he opted for a zebra-striped lungi, again from Abraham and Thakore, which he paired with a suave black jacket from the same brand.

But unlike Singh, Khan’s looks were subtle and we like the mixing and matching of monochrome colours that created a striking semblance.

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

