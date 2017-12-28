Best of 2017

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Englishman’ look is a winner all the way

Ranveer Singh was seen at the airport dressed up like an Englishman and we love the actor's winter style quotient, especially his fedora. What do you think about his style? See pics here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 28, 2017 6:56 pm
Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh latest photos, Ranveer Singh fashion, Ranveer Singh airport style, Ranveer Singh quirky shades Have you checked out Ranveer Singh’s suave airport look yet? (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Related News

There’s no doubt that Ranveer Singh has mastered the art of nailing quirky fashion trends, but he can clean up equally well. Recently, Singh was clicked at the airport where he was spotted wearing a cool blue turtleneck sweater, which he teamed with plaid pants in grey. Adding layers to his attire, he paired his sweater with a black overcoat and we think the actor looked suave in winter colours.

Topping off with a fedora and blue shades, he looked like someone straight out of a Conan Doyle novel. Catch a glimpse of his style here.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Singh is known for his iconic airport looks and here are some of our top picks of 2017 that made the most interesting statement.

Metallic jacket

The Bajirao Mastani actor teamed his white overalls with a blingy silver metallic jacket.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Printed shorts

The actor was spotted in a baggy white tee and cheetah printed shorts. Throwing the fashion police into a tizzy, Singh’s funky look is reminiscent of hip-hop east coast fashion.

Source: Varinder Chawla

What do you think about his style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 28: Latest News