Ranveer Singh’s ‘Englishman’ look is a winner all the way

There’s no doubt that Ranveer Singh has mastered the art of nailing quirky fashion trends, but he can clean up equally well. Recently, Singh was clicked at the airport where he was spotted wearing a cool blue turtleneck sweater, which he teamed with plaid pants in grey. Adding layers to his attire, he paired his sweater with a black overcoat and we think the actor looked suave in winter colours.

Topping off with a fedora and blue shades, he looked like someone straight out of a Conan Doyle novel. Catch a glimpse of his style here.

Singh is known for his iconic airport looks and here are some of our top picks of 2017 that made the most interesting statement.

Metallic jacket

The Bajirao Mastani actor teamed his white overalls with a blingy silver metallic jacket.

Printed shorts

The actor was spotted in a baggy white tee and cheetah printed shorts. Throwing the fashion police into a tizzy, Singh’s funky look is reminiscent of hip-hop east coast fashion.

What do you think about his style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

