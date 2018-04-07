Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 1- Apr 7)

From Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor, here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) From Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor, here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Last week, while Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone gave their white shirts a beautiful twist, Alia Bhatt went for an all-black outfit and Evelyn Sharma kept it desi in a kurta and jeans combo. On the other hand, Karan Johar gave men casual style goals by showing how to add a splash of colour to a classic blue-white outfit. This week too, celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and others show us different ways to keep it comfy and chic while sashaying down the airport. Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week.

Ranveer Singh

As always, Ranveer Singh added his touch of quirkiness to his casual airport style by opting for a Shivan and Narresh ensemble. The black, floral printed outfit included a pair of joggers pants teamed with a T-shirt and a bomber jacket. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, she accessorised his outfit with a pair of shoes which were printed as well. Only Singh could have pulled off this look with such ease and elan. And don’t forget to notice his fedora hat and the cool hexagon sunglasses!

Sonam Kapoor

While we have seen many actors pull off all-black outfits gracefully, but this one by Kapoor certainly deserves an applaud. The outfit could be quite tricky to carry but the actor being a true blue fashionista managed it effortlessly. She was seen wearing a pair of black trousers teamed with a matching tube top, both from Alexander Wang. She further teamed it with a longline black jacket and a pair of Nike sneakers. A pair of hoop earrings, a watch and dark sunnies from Roberi and Fraud with hair styled in a sleek manner completed her look.

Malaika Arora

Powersuits seems to have become a fav for Arora as she has been seen sporting them quite often nowadays. A couple of weeks ago, the 44-year-old was seen rocking a grey tailored suit at the airport and this time too, she didn’t disappoint. Wearing a pair of black trousers and a matching blazer, she added an X-factor to the outfit by teaming it with a white tee with the words captioned ‘ Fearless Strong Positive’. A pair of oversized sunnies and white sneakers rounded off her look.

Yami Gautam

The actor looked cute in a yellow, Tweety-printed matching separates teamed with a pair of black sneakers. The bright pair of joggers teamed with a sweatshirt is stylish and comfortable at the same time. Pink lips with a dewy sheen and hair tied into a neat ponytail rounded off her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The Padmaavat actor opted for a pair of ripped jeans teamed with a red tee, which had the written on it ‘Let’s cause a little trouble’. Captioned T-shirts have been a favourite among B-town actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Esha Gupta. These can add a touch of edge to a regular outfit. She accessorised her attire with a brown sling bag and white sneakers. Minimal make-up and casually tousled hair rounded off her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Race 3 actor gave a trendy twist to the classic blue-white combo by opting for a pair of flared trousers from Peter Pilotto, which was teamed with a white camisole. And to add a tinge of colour, she wore it with a pastel pink, pinstripe blazer by CCDOUBLEO. Her outfit is a great example of smart casuals. Furthermore, she combined it with a dark sunglasses, blue slippers from Prada and rounded off with hair tied into a neat bun.

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

