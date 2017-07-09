Ranveer Singh just slayed it in a ‘skirt’ at an award show; 5 other times he challenged gendered dressing

It’s not the first time Ranveer Singh impressed everyone by wearing a skirt. (Source: vijendra.bhardwaj, yashrajfilmstalent/ Instagram) It’s not the first time Ranveer Singh impressed everyone by wearing a skirt. (Source: vijendra.bhardwaj, yashrajfilmstalent/ Instagram)

When it comes to taking risks and carrying off quirky fashion with confidence, there’s no one who can beat Ranveer Singh in the Indian Bollywood fraternity. So, it was only normal that he would opt to wear a kilt (aka man skirt) for an award show, and while doing so… he’d do it in style!

Turning up at the GQ Magazine’s red carpet to celebrate the 50 Most Influential Young Indians, Singh opted for a pin-striped black kilt by Rajesh Pratap Singh. But there was more to the jacketed kilt, it was no ordinary man-skirt. While one side of the skirt was formal with the stripes that was paired and blue Armani belt, the rear in grey was designed with big buttons and a bow. In fact, it resembled something like a suit from the back.

Pairing it with a blue and black V-neck jumper from Dan & Dean Caten, Singh also wore a pair of black trousers – again by Rajesh Pratap Singh. His perfectly twirled moustache, chiselled beard and Chelsea Boots by Christian Louboutin only increased the style quotient and how. Styled by GQ Fashion Director Vijendra Bhardwaj and magazine style editor Tanya Vohra, he certainly was one of the best-dressed person of the evening.

But wait, it’s not the first time he broke stereotypes of gendered dressing and opted for a skirt, after all, we are pretty sure, he too has fallen in love with the comfort, it entails.

In fact, all through the promotions for Bajirao Mastani, he flaunted a skirt and nailed the leg. And he has even mastered the skill of dancing in one. Be it at the launch of the song Malhari, when he dancing in a brown frilled skirt or at GQ show, where he danced to DJ Wale Babu with Badshah.

And it’s not just skirts, he has also proudly worn a nathni before for L’Officiel’s February edition in 2016. Truly he has made gendered dressing a passé, and we love it.

It’s true that stars influence our fashion choices and more than often we try to replicate their style game. We hope more men come forward and embrace his panache.

