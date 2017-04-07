Ranveer Singh sets hearts racing in this edgy biker boy look

Ranveer Singh in Asa Kazingmei. (Source: APH Images) Ranveer Singh in Asa Kazingmei. (Source: APH Images)

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the wackiest actors in Bollywood – we are not just talking about his offscreen shenanigans but also his style. Now, even if we don’t always find his fashion experiments delightful, we like seeing him around. Trying out new things should be encouraged and Singh does it without fail. Now, we aren’t sure if all the quirky looks which he dons are the brainchild of his stylist Nitasha Gaurav alone or he has a say in it but they are commendable as you need a brave heart to try themout. And most often than not, he hits the bull’s-eye.

Recently, the Padmavati actor impressed us all in an all-black look with a fitted T-shirt, denims and a biker jacket, customised to perfection by the label, Asa Kazingmei, an exclusive fashion designing label for celebrities. The sturdy pair of black boots added some extra oomph to his look. We think his styling was perfect with wavy locks gelled back perfectly and a well-trimmed beard and mustache in play. Singh upped his fashion game with a snazzy pair of Carrera sunglasses.

Ranveer Singh wears the edgy biker look well. (Source: APH Images) Ranveer Singh wears the edgy biker look well. (Source: APH Images)

It won’t be surprising to see someone else copying his look, after all, it won’t be happening for the first time. The actor in his own words once said to IANS, “After ‘Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’, I saw people keeping handlebar moustaches, beards and all… I never imagined my style will be so widely imitated but it’s a good place to be… I am very happy about it,” he said.

What do you think about his fashion sense? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd