Ranveer Singh, Rahul Khanna, Harshvardhan Kapoor: 5 best celebrity menswear looks of 2016

Sure, Bollywood divas in 2016 floored us with their style quotient but red carpet events are not for women alone to flaunt what’s latest in fashion. This year, we saw our handsome Bollywood heroes put their best foot forward at big events and promotions. The male A-listers brought their A game on to the fore with tuxedo-cum-skirts, preppy suits, bandhgalas and the famous Stan Smiths. There was panache written all over but most importantly, there was menswear fashion at its best.

We take a look at the ones that stood out:

Ranveer Singh in a DSquared2 outfit from its Fall 2016 collection. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh is a brave man. We are not just talking about his ability to speak his mind but also his sartorial experiments on the red carpet. Sure, he surprises us from time to time with his quirky sense of style but at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in Mumbai the actor took it to the next level. He pushed the boundaries in men’s fashion in a DSquared2 outfit from its Fall 2016 collection. Singh carried the tuxedo-cum-long-skirt look with so much ease that it’s commendable. What’s worth mentioning is that at a time when pantsuits are making it big in women’s fashion, the Befikre actor decided to experiment with the skirt, and we are glad he did. Don’t miss out the mini boombox he carried around to accessorise the look. He deserves a big round of applause.

Rahul Khanna in Dolce & Gabbana. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rahul Khanna in Dolce & Gabbana. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to the looks department, Rahul Khanna is a winner. You will hardly see this man in an ill-fitted or poorly matched outfit and this year too, the VJ-turned-actor who is a regular at GQ events was seen in a Dolce & Gabbana suit with a Gieves and Hawkes bow-tie. He picked Louboutin loafers to finish the look. Now, black tuxedos are a classic and you will see most men pairing it up with a nice pair of leather shoes. But here is where Khanna surprised us. He teamed his outfit with a pair of loafers and if you ask us, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea. We have seen men flaunting loafers with casual suits but not with a tuxedo, the way Khanna did.

Shahid Kapoor (L) and Farhan Akhtar in bright, peppy suits. (Source: Instagram)

When it comes to suits, most Indian men would prefer to go for darker tones like black, grey and indigo blue. But at IIFA 2016, two leading Bollywood actors surprised us with their sartorial choices when they turned up in bright, peppy colours. We think, co-hosts Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar really upped the fashion quotient at the awards in their three-piece-suit which they paired with cool sneakers. Very unusual pairing, but totally worth it. Also, the colours are gorgeous, simply gorgeous.

Vicky Kaushal in a quirky dragon-fly printed jacket by Gaurav Khanijo. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal in a quirky dragon-fly printed jacket by Gaurav Khanijo. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

To pick the ‘Breakthrough Talent’ award at the GQ Awards, Vicky Kaushal picked a three-piece-suit. The quirky dragon-fly printed jacket by Gaurav Khanijo was a delight to spot. We wish more men would do that. Tuxedos and formal suits are good but a cool-print jacket is always welcomed, especially when it’s so rarely spotted on men. Like leading fashion designer and master of menswear in India, Ashish N Soni said, “Men should step out of their comfort zones and adapt trends in the way that works best for them. A lot of men say they would rather be classic and follow old-school styling. It’s lovely, but incorporating a little bit of the latest trends in your wardrobe will make you look more on point.”

Harshvardhan Kapoor, the master of layering. (Source: Indian Express) Harshvardhan Kapoor, the master of layering. (Source: Indian Express)

When it comes to Bollywood fashion, sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are known to be a powerful duo and by what we saw this year, younger sibling Harshvardhan Kapoor is not far behind. With the release of Mirziya, this newbie’s style quotient came to the fore and it’s safe to say that he is essentially, ‘the cool guy’. We saw him experiment with layering and needless to say, he was really good at it. Not something that we get to see everyday considering that most Indian men really don’t care to experiment with layering or simply don’t know how to. The cool, crisp kurtas paired with sharp tailored suits and sneakers were totally worth drooling.

