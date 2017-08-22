Ranveer Singh or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who carried the psychedelic colours better?

From L to R: Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr, manisharorafashion) From L to R: Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr, manisharorafashion)

Ranveer Singh and eccentricity go hand-in-hand. The actor who is known for his lovable antics and his never-ending reserve of energy is equally famous for grabbing the limelight with his unique sense of style. We still can’t forget the time when he dressed up as a condom to Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash or simply turned up at GQ Awards in a man skirt! Making heads turn once again is Singh in a rainbow coloured sequined jacket from Manish Arora’s Spring 2017 womenswear collection.

Yes, you heard us right, it was from the designer’s Cosmic Love collection which he showcased to mark his 10th anniversary on the Parisian catwalk earlier this year. Given the iridescent hues, it’s not an easy jacket to pull off, but the Padmavati actor took it in his stride and made it his own when he graced the front row at Arora’s show at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017.

The way he styled it with a pair of simple black jeans, black brogues and a fedora is commendable. We think it’s completely star-worthy and we just can’t stop drooling!

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen wearing psychedelic prints during the promotion of her upcoming film A Gentleman. The futuristic, sequined pants from Mira Mikati was styled with a plain black tank top from Tunisian fashion designer, Max Azaria’s label BCBG Max Azria and strappy black heels from Le Mill.

All, we can say is that these pants are not for the faint-hearted and she looked lovely! The hoop earrings and retro-inspired wavy hair added a nice touch.

Who do you think carried the colours better? Let us know in the comments below.

