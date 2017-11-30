He’s done it again! Ranveer Singh’s monochrome shade is all things quirky

Ranveer Singh flaunts a pair of cool shades and we are hooked. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh flaunts a pair of cool shades and we are hooked. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

From quirky jackets to bold tees, Ranveer Singh always seems to be one step ahead of the celebrity trendsetters, urging them to keep up with his unconventional choices. While we were still reeling from his cheetah printed shorts, the actor sprang another surprise on us with a trendy pair of shades.

The actor was recently snapped after the dub test of the movie Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt in an all-black ensemble. While his black asymmetrical kurta paired with athleisure pants were cool enough, what really made us do a double take were his white thick-rimmed shades, which he teamed with a fedora. Catch a glimpse of his style here.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

White sneakers rounded out Singh’s look nicely. The Bajirao Mastani actor has a flair for carrying off funky shades and here are some of his other cool reflectors, which impressed us. Take a look.

The actor picked hexagon shaped shades to go with his airport look.

Source: File Photo Source: File Photo

The actor’s white rimmed wayfarers ooze coolness.

Source: File Photo Source: File Photo

Singh’s multicoloured reflectors sure warrant a second look.

Source: File Photo Source: File Photo

The actor definitely has our attention in his latest avatar. What do you think about his look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd