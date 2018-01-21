Latest News
Ranveer Singh’s quirky ode to 1980s-90s cult movies with this bespoke suit at Filmfare Awards 2018

Ranveer Singh wears an ode to cult movies from the 1980s and 1990s at the Filmfare Awards 2018, with posters of Ajooba, Baazigar, Ghayal and Ram Lakhan, among many others. The suit is a bespoke piece by Karrtik D, and beautifully melds movies, fashion and Filmfare in Singh's signature quirky style. Check out pics here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 21, 2018 8:33 pm
Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh latest photos, Ranveer Singh fashion, Ranveer Singh quirky fashion, Ranveer Singh filmfare awards 2018 Ranveer Singh pays a tribute to classic movies at the Filmfare Awards in this bespoke suit. (Source: ranveersingh/ Instagram)
Ranveer Singh’s style statements have always been quirky and this time too the actor left us gaping in a custom-made printed suit from Karrtik D. The actor, who was spotted in a movie poster-printed blazer and pants at the recently held Filmfare Awards 2018, was wearing an ode to cult movies of the 1980s and 1990s.

Singh teamed his quirky suit with a black waistcoat and a bow tie, which added an element of retro-sophistication to his ensemble. We like how stylist Natasha Gaurav toned down the bling of the blazer and made it a hilarious outfit, instead of a gaudy one.

Singh rounded out his look with black boots.

Singh has enchanted us with his quirky outfits in the past as well. Take a look at some of them.

For an Adidas event, the actor chose to team his tee and shorts with quirky monochrome shades and a trench coat.

The actor rocked bling in this neon green outfit and went with a cool pair of shades.

Once again, he left the fashion hawkers gaping in his Santa-red slip-ons teamed with a pant suit with a colourful collar.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

