Ranveer Singh’s quirky ode to 1980s-90s cult movies with this bespoke suit at Filmfare Awards 2018

Ranveer Singh’s style statements have always been quirky and this time too the actor left us gaping in a custom-made printed suit from Karrtik D. The actor, who was spotted in a movie poster-printed blazer and pants at the recently held Filmfare Awards 2018, was wearing an ode to cult movies of the 1980s and 1990s.

Singh teamed his quirky suit with a black waistcoat and a bow tie, which added an element of retro-sophistication to his ensemble. We like how stylist Natasha Gaurav toned down the bling of the blazer and made it a hilarious outfit, instead of a gaudy one.

Singh rounded out his look with black boots.

Singh has enchanted us with his quirky outfits in the past as well. Take a look at some of them.

For an Adidas event, the actor chose to team his tee and shorts with quirky monochrome shades and a trench coat.

The actor rocked bling in this neon green outfit and went with a cool pair of shades.

Once again, he left the fashion hawkers gaping in his Santa-red slip-ons teamed with a pant suit with a colourful collar.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

