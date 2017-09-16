Ranveer Singh and Elena Fernandes redefine hotness in this latest magazine photo shoot; see pics here

Ranveer Singh and Elena Fernandes are on the cover of Maxim India’s September edition. (Source: File photo, Elena Fernandes/ Instagram) Ranveer Singh and Elena Fernandes are on the cover of Maxim India’s September edition. (Source: File photo, Elena Fernandes/ Instagram)

When it comes to eccentric fashion, Ranveer Singh surely knows how to slay. From wearing man-skirts to nathni, he has shown us that gender-neutral dressing is right up his alley. So, when we spotted him on the cover of this leading fashion magazine, we couldn’t hold back our excitement because he turned up looking like a star!

Dressed in a black pinstriped, checkered suit from The Arvind store along with a blue and yellow Tommy Hilfiger tie, the talented actor looked dapper on the cover of Maxim India’s September issue. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, the force behind Karan Johar’s offbeat looks, she chose a simple lapel pin from The Gentleman’s Community to accessorise Singh’s outfit and round it out with a pair of black shoes from Dune London, which he wore sans socks.

Along with him, the cover featured supermodel Elena Fernandes.

If the Lootera star looked suave and stylish, Fernandes too looked every bit ravishing on the cover in a black Penelope Bustier along with a high slit maxi skirt, both from the Sydney-based Meshki boutique. The look was completed with a pair of black ankle-strap stilettos from Steve Madden. To let her sexy outfit do all the talking, only a chic silver choker from Minerali store was chosen to accessorise the look.

Here’s a glimpse of the cover.

And if you are awed by the cover, wait till you see the inside photos. While Ranveer Singh slays it in yet another black suit by Arvind store with a pastel patterned shirt and black tie, Fernandes sets the temperature soaring in a sheer top.

Wearing a full-sleeves black see-through top with a black shorts from Amigos, the diva looks sizzling hot. Red hot lips and simple diamond studs from ShazeIndia adds the right amount of bling. But it is the pair of pink, Aldo lace-up block-heel booties that is the most unusual and striking part about the look.

Another stunning photo from the shoot was shared by the magazine where the Bajirao Mastani actor looked classy in a navy suit along with a silver and blue brocade waistcoat. Paired with tan brown shoes sans socks, he is seen sitting on a wooden stool, while Fernandez flaunts her bare back in a golden backless gown.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd