Rani Mukerji or Shilpa Shetty: Whose airport style do you like the most?

Both Rani Mukerji and Shilpa Shetty recently made a splash at the airport and they were all smiles. While Mukerji made for a quirky fashion statement with her Gucci handbag, Shilpa Shetty whose airport fashion is always on point, rocked a colourful, monogrammed chiffon Louis Vuitton scarf with her ensemble.

Shetty who returned from a holiday in Dubai with her husband, Raj Kundra and son Viaan kept it classy in a grey tank top which she styled with a pair of distressed skinny jeans and a three-quarter-sleeve Helene Berman jacket, which had an interesting detail on it. We love the ruffles on this one and in all fairness, it’s one of the trendiest jackets we have ever seen.

Besides that, her silver coloured slip-ons and tan Birkin bag made for a strong style statement. She rounded up the look with a Bulgari watch, sunglasses and silver earrings.

Meanwhile, Mukerji wore a navy blue top paired with a rust coloured leather jacket. The printed blue leggings she teamed with the top added to the quirkiness but it’s not something that we like. She teamed it with block pumps from Tod’s, sunglasses and statement earrings. However, the accessory that caught our attention was her Gucci Sylvie handbag. The white floral embroidered satchel saved her look from turning into a disaster.

