Rani Mukerji is back and her style game is right on point

Rani Mukerji’s not been in the news for a while now but if one is a celebrity, one cannot hide from the limelight forever. The actress whose public appearance drastically decreased ever since her marriage to the reclusive Aditya Chopra is now back in action. Recently, the new mother was spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for Dubai in a smart navy blue jumpsuit with leather strap details. We love basics with cool details and this Michael Kors overalls definitely made it to our list.

Mukerji styled this navy outfit tapered at the ankles with tan platform heels, a thin tan belt, and a fringed tote in the same hue.

Rani Mukerji styled the navy outfit with tan platform heels, and a thin tan belt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji styled the navy outfit with tan platform heels, and a thin tan belt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She kept her make-up minimal with just a hint of eyeliner on her upper eyelid, well-defined mascara lashes and a nude lip shade. With hair in natural waves, she complemented her look with colourful beaded bracelets. We think she looked good, there’s nothing to fault here. Also, it’s a chic way to travel.

On another occasion, she was seen in super simple separates – khaki coloured, straight-leg linen pants and an oversized, sleeveless hi-lo top in white.

Rani Mukerji during the shooting of Hichki at Bandra. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji during the shooting of Hichki at Bandra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her Gucci belt embellished with pearls added an interesting twist to the look. We say it’s a nice way to add some oomph. Here too she kept her make-up and hair simple. Not a fan of those big retro sunnies though.

We think the first look in the Michael Kors jumpsuit takes the cake.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

