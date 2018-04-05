Rani Mukerji in this floral dress proves that age is just a number; see pics

Rani Mukerji looks cute as a button in a Philipp Plein dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji looks cute as a button in a Philipp Plein dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji’s sartorial choices have mostly failed to impress us. The actor, who was recently busy with the promotions of Hichki, made a number of fashion faux pas, starting with her denim look where she wore a pair of white wash distressed jeans teamed with a crop denim jacket from Philipp Plein and a pair of tan boots, to her appearance with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee in BFFs with Vogue. She also had a bad spell with the colour pink last year, so much so that we thought she should stop wearing the colour.

But unlike her past fashion choices, the actor, who was recently spotted attending an event, looked cute in a blue pinstripe, quirky printed dress from Philipp Plein (looks like she is in love with this brand!). The mini dress featured shoulder cut out detail with frills and flared sleeves. Now, we are not a big fan of the outfit, but we think she managed to pull it off.

Rani Mukerji was recently spotted attending an event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji was recently spotted attending an event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded off her look with a pair of quirky printed, leather slip-on sneakers from Fendi and a statement silver watch. Minimal make-up with almost nude eyes and nude pink lips with casually tousled hair gave her outfit a nice touch.

Her knee-length dress reminds us of the last time we spotted her donning another one at the song launch of Hichki. Even though we think the green half-sleeve dress with cut-out details by Red Valentino made for a cute outfit, Mukerji failed to carry it off with elegance.

Rani Mukerji during Hichki promotions. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji during Hichki promotions. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

