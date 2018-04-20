Ranbir and Deepika weren’t the only stars who dazzled at Manish Malhotra’s show

Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi too attended the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi too attended the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

It was as starry an affair as can be in the Bollywood fashion scene as the who’s-who of the glamour world came in to support the annual Mijwan fashion show with Shabana Azmi and ace designer Manish Malhotra. While there is no denying the absolute stunners that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were as they sashayed down the ramp at the end of the evening, there was quite a lot of Malhotra creation drama off-the-ramp as well. From Azmi’s experimental take on the sari (because, let’s face it, after Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sonam Kapoor, everyone wants a piece of that fashion trend action) to Sonakshi Sinha’s sheer and embellished sari with a halter-neck blouse.

But let’s start with the ramp first. Malhotra’s collection celebrated various elements of Indian design, especially through embroidery and specifically Chikankari. The idea was to showcase the quintessential Indian embroidery craftsmanship in varied textures, and Padukone’s showstopper outfit was a great example of that. A plunging-neck choli, with heavy beaded embroidery and a cut-out detailing just under the neckline was paired with this effervescent multi-fabric beige lehenga.

The bead and thread detailing on a seemingly netted base, the multi-tiered tulle flared base with the classic silver gota work all came beautifully together on the Tamasha actor, who definitely has one of the best ramp walks in the industry.

Deepika Padukone wearing Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone wearing Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malhotra’s collection has several interesting elements – from working in the current trend of corset- and lingerie-inspired tops and cholis, which he’s integrated into modern takes on blouses and gown bodices, to playfully working with sheer fabrics and embroidery that give his creations an almost ethereal vibe.

For the menswear, Ranbir Kapoor’s floral embroidered black sherwani jacket with a white kurta and slim pyjamas was the best piece from the men’s collection, though there were some other notable pieces with colourful floral embroidery on a single shoulder panel and around the front as well.

Ranbir Kapoor walks the ramp wearing Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor walks the ramp wearing Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

But as we said before, the drama was not restricted to just the ramp, as many of Malhotra’s friends and clients from Bollywood showed support to both the designer and Azmi’s cause by turning up in resplendent Malhotra creations.

Leading the pack with a fusion sari was Shabana Azmi herself, who wore a Chikankari work lime green full-length kurta with a mauve sari that featured silver beadwork. We love the concept, with the slits on the front of the kurta breaking through the sari, and Azmi carries it off with dignity and grace.

Shabana Azmi wearing Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shabana Azmi wearing Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha’s sheer studded sari by Malhotra was yet another stunner, and we loved the choice of a beaded halter-neck blouse that worked really well with the ensemble. Like Padukone, she too paired the beige creation with some green jewellery, though in her case, it was these red and green jhumkas.

Sonakshi Sinha in a sheer studded sari by Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha in a sheer studded sari by Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Breaking the pastel shade brigade was Huma Qureshi in a black corset top with a keyhole neckline, teamed with a vibrantly embroidered floral skirt. She smartly kept her look simple and sans accessories to let the outfit do all the talking.

Huma Qureshi wearing Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi wearing Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Another stunning look came from the latest trend name in Bollywood, Nushrat Bharucha, whose choice of a simple pale bronze-hued sari with a statement semi-collared floral bralette in pastel shades. Very earthy and whimsical at the same time.

Nushrat Bharucha wearing Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Nushrat Bharucha wearing Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam was seen wearing a red and white gown with a round neck, that gave traditional Assamese mekhala chador vibes thanks to the colour scheme and design pattern on the skirt. One also saw various versions of this ensemble on the ramp as well.

Yami Gautam wearing Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam wearing Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show’18. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Other than these fashionistas, the annual fundraiser show was attended by Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Nandita Das and Javed Akhtar, among many others.

