Rakul Preet Singh’s outfit is proof that stripes will still be a huge fashion trend in 2018

Rakul Preet Singh promotes Aiyaary in style.

Of late, Rakul Preet Singh – who is busy with Aiyaary promotions – has been winning hearts with some drool-worthy looks. While the movie is set for a January 26 release, the actor was spotted at several public events recently. From nailing matching separates to giving classic powersuits a contemporary touch, the fashionista has been on a roll. And yet again, the actor opted for a monochrome look for the digital promotions of the film.

The Yariyaan actor was seen wearing a white sheer top from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. She teamed it with a pair of striped pants by Archana Rao. Styled by Devraj Das, the full sleeves and the collared neckline gave it a formal look. We love how she paired the top with classic black-and-white striped trousers and gave it an elegant look. Accessorising it with a pair of black strappy heels from Truffle Collection and statement danglers from Aquamarine Jewellery, she looked lovely.

Singh gave a finishing touch to her look with neutral make-up, thickly lined eyes and hair parted at the centre.

Not only monochrome stripes, you can glam up by wearing colourful stripes as well. And that is exactly what our Bollywood fashionistas like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and many others have done in the past!

Take a look at the pictures:

