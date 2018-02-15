Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Kharbanda show us different ways to wear semi-sheer outfits

Rakul Preet Singh or Kriti Kharbanda: Whose style statement would you like to recreate? (Source: rakulpreet/ kriti.kharbanda/ Instagram) Rakul Preet Singh or Kriti Kharbanda: Whose style statement would you like to recreate? (Source: rakulpreet/ kriti.kharbanda/ Instagram)

Ever since the promotions of Aiyaary has begun, Rakul Preet Singh has been giving us impressive style statements. From making a striking appearance in a beautiful, classic black powersuit to making us fall in love with striped trousers, the 27-year-old has managed to pique everyone’s interest.

Recently, while promoting her movie in Pune, Singh opted for a white camisole teamed with a matching semi-sheer top from Madison On Peddar, featuring bell sleeves and a cut-out detail on the hem. She teamed the high-neck top with a pair of pleated trousers in a shade of blue, and accesorised it with a matching buckle belt, both from SR Store and a pair of white sneakers.

We think she looked cute with make-up artist Chakravarthi Kadali rounding off her look with dewy make-up, thickly-lined eyes and nude pink lips, whereas hairstylist Meera Singh tied her hair into a messy ponytail.

Kriti Kharbanda, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black jumpsuit by Nishka Lulla. The jumpsuit also featured semi-sheer, mirrored detailing on the shoulders and sleeves, which gave it a refreshing touch. The wide-legged jumpsuit was cinched at the waist with a tie-detailing, which accentuated Kharbanda’s svelte figure. We think it was clever on stylist Anisha Gandhi’s part to keep her accessories minimal with just funky rings from Outhouse Jewellery.

Apart from her outfit, her make-up and hairdo were equally lovely. Puroshottam Hans rounded off her look with neutral make-up, blushed cheeks and light smokey eyes. He styled her hair into an unkempt low bun, which looked great on the actor.

Although we loved Singh’s outfit, we think Kharbanda’s style game was a little better. What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd