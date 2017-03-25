Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rohit Bal to give makeovers using handloom

From L to R: Designers Rajesh Pratap Singh and Rohit Bal. From L to R: Designers Rajesh Pratap Singh and Rohit Bal.

Ace fashion designers like Rajesh Pratap Singh and Rohit Bal will be giving makeovers to youngsters using handloom on the TV show “Get The Look #GlobalIndia”.

The NDTV Good Times show will also have designer Sanjay Garg, Monica and Karishma and Gaurang Shah.

Thirteen youngsters will be stepping out and making fabrics like Khadi, Banarsi, Chanderi, linen and cotton a part of their style palate, read a statement.

“Get The Look #GlobalIndia” started on Friday.

Dermatalogist and beauty expert Kiran Lohia, and stylists like Divya Arora, Rod Anker, Majari Malik and Vidya Tikari will help in giving a makeover and each episode will analyse and style individuals to reinvent their wardrobe and confidence level.

The show will end on June 15.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now