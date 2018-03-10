Raid promotions: Ileana D’Cruz in matching co-ords or floral cutwork dress?

Ileana D’Cruz in matching co-ords or cutwork dress: Which one’s your pick? (Source: style.cell/Instagram; APH Images) Ileana D’Cruz in matching co-ords or cutwork dress: Which one’s your pick? (Source: style.cell/Instagram; APH Images)

Ileana D’Cruz, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Raid, has been giving us some stunning fashion moments. Be it the jacket-corset combo she teamed with a pair of cream-coloured flared pants with feather detailing all over or the boho chic look she pulled off in cheery yellow flared pants combined with a white spaghetti top and a cape jacket, the actor has been on a roll.

D’Cruz was recently spotted attending an event for the promotions wearing matching co-ords from Two Point Two. The pinstriped, navy blue outfit looked more like a comfortable pantsuit and featured a checkered detailing on the side panel of the blazer. It was cinched at the waist with a matching tie-detailing, which complemented her svelte figure. Stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised the monochrome outfit with black, strappy sandals from Intoto and a couple of pendants. We think she looked lovely.

Make-up artist Divya Chablani rounded off with a nude make-up palette, bold red lips and well-defined eyes while hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled it in a sleek, centre-parted manner.

For another event, the Rustom actor donned a pastel dress, which featured floral cutout details over a nude underdress. With full sleeves and a collared neckline, the tattered detailing on the dress failed to complement it. She styled her outfit with matching strappy heels.

Although her outfit failed to impress us, we loved her make-up and hairdo. With a little blush, thickly-lined eyes and nude pink lips, she rounded off her look with soft wavy hair.

Ileana D’Cruz in a white lace dress. (Source: APH Images) Ileana D’Cruz in a white lace dress. (Source: APH Images)

We liked the navy blue outfit but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

