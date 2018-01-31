Rahul Gandhi’s Burberry jacket in Shillong: Here’s where you can get it from

What do you think about Rahul Gandhi’s Burberry jacket during his campaign in Shillong? (Source: PTI Photo) What do you think about Rahul Gandhi’s Burberry jacket during his campaign in Shillong? (Source: PTI Photo)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi started his campaign in the election-bound Meghalaya on Tuesday for the upcoming assembly elections. The politician was seen wearing a jacket from Burberry at a musical evening, “Celebration of Peace” in Shillong on Tuesday. The Hartley Convertible Down Puffer Jacket — not only looks comfortable and warm — but also has a standing collar lined with woollen flannel and a trail of grey buttons along the snap storm placket.

A goose down and feather filling gives the jacket a puffed appearance. With zipped down pockets on either sides, the piece has sufficient pocket space as well and is embossed with the Burberry logo on one sleeve. The jacket has been trending on the Internet, and has generated quite a lot of interest among social media users.

To find out the cost of the jacket, we did a little research. It turns out that the puffed jacket is worth $935.30, which roughly amounts to Rs 59,535 — according to the listing on the online shopping website eBay. Wondering where you can get it from? Well, the jacket is available on eBay and Burberry, where it is available in four colours — black, navy blue, yellow and grey.

See the price listing here.

The Burberry jacket that Rahul Gandhi wore in Shillong. (Source: ebay.com) The Burberry jacket that Rahul Gandhi wore in Shillong. (Source: ebay.com)

The Burberry jacket is available on the brand’s official website in four colours. (Source: burberry.com) The Burberry jacket is available on the brand’s official website in four colours. (Source: burberry.com)

The lightweight number can be easily converted from a jacket to a vest as it has zip-off long sleeves. The front has a baffle-quilted style pattern that looks trendy and a drawstring hood with the brand’s signature and checkered patterns at the back. The interior ribbing at the cuffs adds insulation to the jacket making it a good winter piece.

Would you like to add it to your winter wardrobe too? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd