Radhika Apte looks absolutely stunning in this latest magazine cover shoot

Fans are loving this look of Radhika Apte and we sure know why. (Source: File Photo) Fans are loving this look of Radhika Apte and we sure know why. (Source: File Photo)

Radhika Apte is not only an exceptionally talented actor but also someone who is bold and beautiful with a great sense of style. It’s always been a delight to spot her on red carpets and we love how she constantly experiments with her sartorial choices. If you ask us, she has actually given us quite a few edgy looks to remember her by. But that’s not all, she has also managed to wow us with her appearances on magazine covers. That quite confidence is very alluring, we must say.

This time too, the Phobia actor didn’t disappoint us while striking a fierce pose on the cover of Verve magazine. Dressed in a cobalt blue Gucci off-shoulder ruffle dress, Apte looked gorgeous and it is indeed difficult to look away from her. Styled by Kshitij Kankaria, the look was kept understated with no semblance of any accessory whatsoever, letting her beautiful kohled eyes and wet hair, combed neatly at the back, do all the talking.

The actress shared the picture on her Instagram account and has been drawing praise ever since, with fans calling her “gorgeous” and “stunning”.

The August cover of the Verve magazine is about the ever-growing Internet culture. Sharing the picture on their Instagram account, they wrote, “Indians and the South Asian diaspora have found a firm foothold in the uneven terrain of the internet and, byte by byte, have generated an alternative celebrity bubble. Hero or villain, there’s room for everyone in this virtual reality. Judging by actor-comedian @mallikadua meteoric rise into a household name thanks to hilarious #Snapchat videos; artist Maria Qamar of @hatecopy’s use of Instagram as her personal art gallery; or comedy group @allindiabakchod’s catalytic #YouTube video with Alia Bhatt; one could say that the internet has essentially become the world’s busiest and most approachable PR agent.

As the #internet continues to make the planet appear more navigable from the comfort of a living room sofa, we hope to use it to make more of an impact and to continue to tell the important stories of the hyperconnected global village that is the world today. ”

The actress often posts pictures of herself on her Instagram account, and looks ravishing each time.

Here are a few. Take a look:

Doesn’t she look gorgeous?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd