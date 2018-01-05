Radhika Apte sets temperatures soaring in black sheer skirt in magazine cover shoot

Be it channeling her inner boho soul or carrying off a risqué, dramatic blouse with elan and confidence, Radhika Apte has been a treat to the eyes mostly.(Source: Radhika Apte/Instagram) Be it channeling her inner boho soul or carrying off a risqué, dramatic blouse with elan and confidence, Radhika Apte has been a treat to the eyes mostly.(Source: Radhika Apte/Instagram)

When it comes to leaving a lasting impression, Radhika Apte has not just managed to leave us enthralled with her brilliant portrayal of characters in movies, but also with her incredible sense of fashion. Be it channeling her inner boho soul or carrying off a risqué, dramatic blouse with elan and confidence, the Pad Man star has been a treat to the eyes mostly. Yet again, and this time on the cover of Cosmopolitan’s latest issue, Apte seems all set to woo us in a black, netted skirt with vertical lines of silver shimmer running through them that she paired with a black bralette looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Styled by Samar Rajput, Apte’s black bralette is from H&M and the see-through skirt from Essé by Sahib & Sunayana. She chose to accessorise with a studded statement choker from Shaze India and earrings from Amrapali. While the black nail-paint, coupled with the overall tone of her look added elements of goth, her soft pink and understated make-up and regular hair-do balanced that out. We would have loved to see Apte go all the way to sport the gothic look, however.

She wore hints of soft pink eye shadow and a tint of the colour on her lips and chose to style her hair into a soft, wavy open mane. While this was not as dramatic as the looks she is known for in the fashion circuit, it does not seem any less enthralling.

