Race 3 promotions: Jacqueline Fernandez makes the classic red and white combo work like a charm in this Lavish Alice outfit

Jacqueline Fernandez at the promotions of Race 3. (Source: lakshmilehr/ Instagram) Jacqueline Fernandez at the promotions of Race 3. (Source: lakshmilehr/ Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a busy bee with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Race 3, and now with the trailer out, she is leaving no stones unturned looking her fashionable best at promotional events either. At the trailer launch of the movie’s trailer, the actor look elegant as she stepped out in a classy, white outfit. She picked a tusk white piece from Lavish Alice and stylist Lakshmi Lehr teamed it with a broad red belt that accentuated the actor’s frame and nicely set off the stark white.

For the accessories, the actor opted for a pair of gilded pearl danglers from Vianage Vintage and a matching gold ring from Misho Designs. The actor polished her look with a pair of transparent heels from Yeezy Mafia.

Artist Shaan Muttathil gave the actor dewy tones and a prominent bold red lip and rounded out the look with soft smokey eyes and hair coiffed into a messy ponytail.

Earlier, we had seen the Judwaa 2 actor channelling some retro vibes on the cover of Filmfare magazine. For the photo shoot, Fernandez was dressed in a floral printed electric blue blouse teamed with baby pink pants. While the blouse gave us some tropical feels, the satin pants with frill detailing were reminiscent of the street style of the ’80s. The actor packed a powerful punch of colour, not only in her outfit but also with the blue satin peep-toes that she rounded out her attire with.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she looked chic? Let us know in the comments section below.

