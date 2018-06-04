Race 3 promotions: Jacqueline Fernandez’s denim jacket is a sure shot conversation starter

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat in a red dress for the promotions of Race 3. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat in a red dress for the promotions of Race 3. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With the promotions of Race 3 in full-swing, Jacqueline Fernandez has been dishing out one trendy look after another. Though not all of them have been very interesting, one can’t fault the actor with her unwillingness to experiment.

Recently, we saw Fernandez step out in a peppy red sleeveless dress from David Koma. The sharp silhouette of the piece broke the monotony of the red. However, what really caught our attention was the deconstructed denim jacket with red leather straps that stylist Lakshmi Lehr teamed the dress with.

The Appapop jacket was accessorised with white Louboutins and silver hoops. Fernandez rounded out her look with minimal make-up and her mane of curls parted on the side.

For another appearance, the actor picked a floral printed jumpsuit. The H&M piece was accessorised with a pair of silver hoops, blush pink Prada pumps and a gold Viange bracelet. We think it was a boring curation.

Earlier, we had seen the actor channel a glam dame look in a tusk white Lavish Alice outfit, cinched with a broad red belt. A pair of transparent heels from Yeezy Mafia had complemented it well and she had rounded it off with bold red lips and soft smokey eyes.

