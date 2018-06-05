Race 3 promotions: Jacqueline Fernandez gives #stylegoals in monochrome outfits

Jacqueline Fernandez’s style game during Race 3 promotions gets a thumbs up from us. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Jacqueline Fernandez’s style game during Race 3 promotions gets a thumbs up from us. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Race 3 has been showing us different ways to keep it trendy this summer. Right from her peppy red dress teamed with a deconstructed denim jacket featuring leather straps to her floral printed jumpsuit, the actor has upped her fashion ante with each appearance.

And yet again, Fernandez didn’t disappoint as she looked lovely in an asymmetric black dress from Avaro Figlio. The off-shoulder number seemed like a great choice for a dinner date. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings and a spiral ring from Lion Jewellers and a pair of black heels from Saint Laurent.

Celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist Shaan Muttahil gave finishing touches to her look with winged eyes and styled her hair in a textured ponytail.

For another event, the Judwaa 2 actor gave some street style inspiration in a pair of Stella McCartney bell bottoms teamed with a half tucked-in, striped shirt from Celine. Stylist Nikhil Mansata combined her outfit with a pair of velvet shoes from Prada and statement drop earrings. A dewy make-up palette with winged eyes and curly hairdo completed her look.

What do you think about Fernandez’s latest style statements? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

