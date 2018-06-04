Keeping it cool: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor ace summer style in Indian wear

Beat the heat in pastel hues: Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor are also raising the cool quotient in ethnic wears. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Beat the heat in pastel hues: Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor are also raising the cool quotient in ethnic wears. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dressing up in summers is not easy as it seems, especially if you like to put your best foot forward. Pastels and cotton outfits always trump all other colours and fabrics and Indian wear takes a place of honour in the wardrobe. The rule applies to Bollwyood celebs as well and to be honest, it’s a treat for the eyes.

After Madhuri Dixit gave us some serious fashion goals this season, looking effortlessly beautiful in traditional attires during the numerous promotions of her first Marathi film Bucket List, now Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor are also raising the cool quotient.

ALSO READ | ‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions: Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor nail summer fashion in easy-breezy outfits

Attending a special screening of her latest box-office hit, Raazi, Alia Bhatt stepped out in a white kurta-churidaar for the evening. Styled by Ami Patel, also the force behind Dixt’s flawless sartorial choices, she opted for a breezy chanderi ensemble from AM:PM Official by Ankur & Priyanka Modi.

The white outfit with floral embroidery, including the dupatta was simple yet classy – we think it added some freshness and broke the monotony of the outfit. Her no make-up look with just a pair of silver jhumkas from Curio Jewellery looked lovely.

Meanwhile. Sonam Kapoor let go of her larger-than-life and preppy streak and stepped out in a comfortable white anarkali. For her recent airport look with husband Anand Ahuja, the Veere di Wedding star chose an off-white number from Sukriti & Aakriti’s latest Garden collection. The cotton outfit with intricate floral embroidery on the yoke was enhanced with a golden border on the cuffs and her matching pajamas. With colourful pompoms on the dupatta, it was another lesson in simple yet impressive summer dressing.

Whose ethnic look do you like more? Tell us in comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd