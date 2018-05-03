Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt shows how you can make a powerful fashion statement with minimal effort

Raazi promotions: A compilation of the times Alia Bhatt wowed us with her sartorial choices. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Raazi promotions: A compilation of the times Alia Bhatt wowed us with her sartorial choices. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

With her upcoming movie Raazi already generating quite a buzz, Alia Bhatt seems determined to stay in character even during the promotions with beautiful ethnic ensembles. Besides leaving onlookers impressed with her easy and fuss-free traditional suits, the actor has also channelled some cool summer-y vibes in flowy and seemingly comfy dresses.

If you’re looking for summer inspirations or just prefer to keep your wardrobe full of muted colours, then Bhatt might be your best bet. Though it’s really hard for us to pick a favourite, we have a compilation of all the times Bhatt wowed us with her girl next door avatar during Raazi promotions. Think you can narrow down on the best?

Lovely in lavender

The actor was seen at the launch of a song from the movie wearing a lovely lavender hued suit from Manish Malhotra. The piece featured light gold zari embroidery work on the bodice and the hem, and Bhatt wore it with a matching tulle dupatta. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the look with intense gold earrings from Amrapali Jewels.

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in her ethnic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt looked lovely in her ethnic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt wore a Manish Malhotra anarkali suit replete with Kashmiri threadwork. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt wore a Manish Malhotra anarkali suit replete with Kashmiri threadwork. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the song launch of her upcoming movie Raazi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was spotted at the song launch of her upcoming movie Raazi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Some summer flirting in cool blues

As she stepped out in an Anita Dongre anarkali set, we couldn’t help but admire the 25-year-old’s understated style statement, which we think is ideal for a warm summer day.

Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of silver earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and the actor rounded it off with minimal make-up and side-parted soft curls.

At another promotional event of Raazi, the Highway actor was clad in a lovely badla and pearl embroidered peachy organic bamboo kurta teamed with pearl-edged straight pants and dupatta from designer Varsha Wadhwa.

After her back to back ethnic appearances in blue, the Highway actor chose to go contemporary in a Prabal Gurung number from their Resort 2018 collection. The french blue chiffon cape outfit with semi-sheer balloon sleeves featured an interesting layered ruffle effect on the bodice and the hem.

Stylist Ami Patel complemented the actor’s look with a pair of Zara sandals and accessorised with multiple rings. Dewy make-up and hair coiffed into soft curls gave the right finishing touches.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at a promotional event for Raazi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was spotted at a promotional event for Raazi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt stepped out in a blue Prabal Gurung outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt stepped out in a blue Prabal Gurung outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt gave accessories a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt gave accessories a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt complemented her look with a pair of Zara sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt complemented her look with a pair of Zara sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We also saw Bhatt keeping it effortlessly chic in a heart printed red and black mini from Alice and Olivia. She gave accessories a complete miss and rounded off her look with a fresh, dewy glow and nude lips.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For the promotion on Rising Star, celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya chose an ivory mesh dress from Giambattista Valli’s Resort 2018 collection for the star. Featuring a plunging neckline, the ankle-length dress had ruffle details on the sleeves and shoulder with pink and black floral applique all over it. A couple of gold rings and a pair of strappy nude heels were teamed with her outfit.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For another appearance, Bhatt opted for a navy blue, halter neck anarkali from House of Kotwara. The ensemble featured floral embroidered work on the hem and was teamed with a matching dupatta. Patel and Dauhaliya further styled her outfit with a pair of jootis from Needle Dust’s Spring/Summer collection and a pair of danglers from Amrapali Jewels.

The actor also aced the classic fashion trends of all time — denim-on-denim.

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, they picked a pair of blue skinny jeans teamed with a white camisole and a cropped denim jacket from French Connection. Not only was the styling simple, it is one of the most comfortable and fashionable outfits you can opt for this summer. A pair of black and white strappy heels were accessorised with her outfit.

What do you think of the actor’s sartorial choices? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd