Raazi promotions: You can effortlessly recreate Alia Bhatt’s girl next door look

Alia Bhatt kept it cool and comfortable in a printed Alice and Olivia dress. Summer goals, anyone? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Alia Bhatt kept it cool and comfortable in a printed Alice and Olivia dress. Summer goals, anyone? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With the promotions of her upcoming movie Raazi in full swing, Alia Bhatt has mostly opted for easy and fuss-free fashion statements. Be it her summer-friendly ethnic suits or her equally comfy looking minis, the actor has been giving us major goals in summer dressing, and if her fashion statements are anything to go by, one need not necessarily go short to keep it cool.

Recently, we spotted the actor stepping out in a breezy red heart print black mini from Alice and Olivia, for a promotional event. The 25-year-old gave accessories a complete miss and rounded off her look with a fresh, dewy glow and nude lips.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at Raazi promotion. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was spotted at Raazi promotion. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt picked a mini from Alice and Olivia. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt picked a mini from Alice and Olivia. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt rounded out her look with strappy heels. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt rounded out her look with strappy heels. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had spotted the actor clad in a lovely Prabal Gurung number from their Resort 2018 collection. The french blue chiffon cape outfit with semi-sheer balloon sleeves featured an interesting layered ruffle effect on the bodice and the hem.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at a promotional event for Raazi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was spotted at a promotional event for Raazi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt stepped out in a Prabal Gurung blue outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt stepped out in a Prabal Gurung blue outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt gave the accessories a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt gave the accessories a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt complemented her look with a pair of Zara sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt complemented her look with a pair of Zara sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

And yet again, we had seen the actor looking street-style chic in one of the classic fashion trends of all time — denim-on-denim. Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the actor was dressed in a pair of blue skinny jeans teamed with a white camisole and a cropped denim jacket from French Connection. Not only was the styling simple, it is one of the most comfortable and fashionable outfits you can opt for this summer.

The Dear Zindagi star gave us another admirable look in an Anita Dongre suit set sometime back. In a cool blue piece from Dongre’s ‘Songs of Summer’ SS’18 collection, Bhatt looked lovely and we like how stylist Ami Patel accessorised with a pair of silver earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja.

What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Let us know in the comments below.

