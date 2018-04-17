Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt raises the glam quotient in summer-worthy outfits

Alia Bhatt’s style file for Raazi promotions is totally lust-worthy. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Instagram) Alia Bhatt’s style file for Raazi promotions is totally lust-worthy. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Instagram)

Ever since the beginning of Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt has been giving us some serious summer fashion goals. Only a few days ago, the actor left us enthralled with her easy-breezy, understated style statement as she flirted with summer fashion in ethnic wear and yet again, she stepped out looking all glamorous in both traditional and contemporary outfits.

For the promotion on Rising Star, celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya chose an ivory mesh dress from Giambattista Valli’s Resort 2018 collection for the star. Featuring a plunging neckline, the ankle-length dress had ruffle details on the sleeves and shoulder with pink and black floral applique all over it. A couple of gold rings and a pair of strappy nude heels were teamed with her outfit.

Alia Bhatt in Giambattista Valli’s Resort 2018 collection. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt in Giambattista Valli’s Resort 2018 collection. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hairstylist Priyanka Borkar styled her hair into a neat, low ponytail while make-up artist Puneet B Saini rounded off with a nude palette and a soft pink lipshade.

For another promotional look, Bhatt opted for a navy blue, halter neck anarkali from House of Kotwara. The ensemble featured floral embroidered work on the hem and was teamed with a matching dupatta. Patel and Dauhaliya further styled her outfit with a pair of jootis from Needle Dust’s Spring/Summer collection and a pair of danglers from Amrapali Jewels.

Thickly-lined eyes with a neutral make-up palette and soft wavy hair gave finishing touches to her look.

What do you think about Bhatt’s style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

