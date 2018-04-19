Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt’s lavender and gold Manish Malhotra anarkali is like a breath of fresh air in the summer heat

Alia Bhatt looks lovely in a lavender hued anarkali suit from Manish Malhotra. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Alia Bhatt looks lovely in a lavender hued anarkali suit from Manish Malhotra. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

With her upcoming movie Raazi already generating quite a buzz, Alia Bhatt seems determined to stay in character even during the promotions with beautiful ethnic ensembles. While she has left onlookers impressed with her easy and fuss-free traditional suits, we think she has managed to carry off opulent attires just as beautifully.

Recently, the actor was seen at the launch of a song from the movie wearing a lovely lavender hued suit from Manish Malhotra. The piece featured light gold zari embroidery work on the bodice and the hem, and Bhatt wore it with a matching tulle dupatta.

Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the look with intense gold earrings from Amrapali Jewels and rounded out her look with a dewy toned make-up and middle-parted ponytail.

In her previous looks for the promotions, the actor flaunted some cool blue piece from Anita Dongre’s ‘Songs of Summer’ SS’18 collection. Patel accessorised her look with a pair of silver earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and rounded it out with minimal make-up and side-parted soft curls.

At another promotional event of Raazi, the Highway actor was clad in a lovely badla and pearl embroidered peachy organic bamboo kurta teamed with pearl-edged straight pants and dupatta from designer Varsha Wadhwa.

What do you think of the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

