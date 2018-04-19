Follow Us:
Thursday, April 19, 2018
Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt’s lavender and gold Manish Malhotra anarkali is like a breath of fresh air in the summer heat

Recently, Alia Bhatt was seen at the launch of a song from Raazi, wearing a lovely lavender hued suit from Manish Malhotra. The piece featured light gold zari embroidery work on the bodice and the hem.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Published: April 19, 2018 5:04:42 pm
Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt anarkali, Alia Bhatt ethnic fashion, Alia Bhatt Raazi ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt looks lovely in a lavender hued anarkali suit from Manish Malhotra. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)
With her upcoming movie Raazi already generating quite a buzz, Alia Bhatt seems determined to stay in character even during the promotions with beautiful ethnic ensembles. While she has left onlookers impressed with her easy and fuss-free traditional suits, we think she has managed to carry off opulent attires just as beautifully.

Recently, the actor was seen at the launch of a song from the movie wearing a lovely lavender hued suit from Manish Malhotra. The piece featured light gold zari embroidery work on the bodice and the hem, and Bhatt wore it with a matching tulle dupatta.

Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the look with intense gold earrings from Amrapali Jewels and rounded out her look with a dewy toned make-up and middle-parted ponytail.

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt anarkali, Alia Bhatt ethnic fashion, Alia Bhatt Raazi ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt looked lovely in a lavender hued ethnic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt anarkali, Alia Bhatt ethnic fashion, Alia Bhatt Raazi ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt wore a Manish Malhotra anarkali suit replete with Kashmiri threadwork. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt anarkali, Alia Bhatt ethnic fashion, Alia Bhatt Raazi ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt was spotted at the song launch of her upcoming movie Raazi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In her previous looks for the promotions, the actor flaunted some cool blue piece from Anita Dongre’s ‘Songs of Summer’ SS’18 collection. Patel accessorised her look with a pair of silver earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and rounded it out with minimal make-up and side-parted soft curls.

At another promotional event of Raazi, the Highway actor was clad in a lovely badla and pearl embroidered peachy organic bamboo kurta teamed with pearl-edged straight pants and dupatta from designer Varsha Wadhwa.

What do you think of the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

