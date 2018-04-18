Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt keeps it cool and street-style chic in a denim-on-denim outfit

Alia Bhatt nails summer fashion in an all-denim outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Alia Bhatt nails summer fashion in an all-denim outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Alia Bhatt, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Raazi has been spotted giving summer fashion goals on number of occasions. And yet again, the actor stepped out looking street-style chic in one of the classic fashion trends of all time — denim-on-denim.

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, they picked a pair of blue skinny jeans teamed with a white camisole and a cropped denim jacket from French Connection. Not only was the styling simple, it is one of the most comfortable and fashionable outfits you can opt for this summer. A pair of black and white strappy heels were accessorised with her outfit.

Minimalism was the key factor here as not only her outfit, even her make-up and hairdo were kept very simple yet had an elegant touch to it. Make-up artist Rosario Belmonte gave finishing touches with a neutral palette while hairstylist Priyanka Borkar styled her hair into a neat ponytail.

This is not the first time Bhatt has nailed the denim-on-denim trend. Prior to this, the 25-year-old was spotted sashaying down the airport in a semi-denim jacket (actually, half-shirt, half-jacket) from Madison on Peddar teamed with a white top, black ripped denims and knee-length boots.

During Justin Beiber’s India concert, the Udta Punjab actor was seen in a denim jacket from Rheson, which she styled with an aquamarine blue T-shirt, a pair of blue denim shorts and gorgeous metallic sneakers. She added some oomph with a striking pink lip shade and blue reflector sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt at Justin Beiber’s concert in India. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt at Justin Beiber’s concert in India. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Bhatt’s promotional style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

