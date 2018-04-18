Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Presents Latest News
  • Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt keeps it cool and street-style chic in a denim-on-denim outfit

Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt keeps it cool and street-style chic in a denim-on-denim outfit

Alia Bhatt, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Raazi stepped out in one of the summer fashion staples - an all-denim outfit. Keeping her accessories minimal and styling simple, we think she looked stunning.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2018 6:27:40 pm
Alia Bhatt, Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt Raazi promotions, denim-on-denim trend, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt style, Alia Bhatt latest news, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt updates, Alia Bhatt images, Alia Bhatt pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt nails summer fashion in an all-denim outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)
Related News

Alia Bhatt, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Raazi has been spotted giving summer fashion goals on number of occasions. And yet again, the actor stepped out looking street-style chic in one of the classic fashion trends of all time — denim-on-denim.

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, they picked a pair of blue skinny jeans teamed with a white camisole and a cropped denim jacket from French Connection. Not only was the styling simple, it is one of the most comfortable and fashionable outfits you can opt for this summer. A pair of black and white strappy heels were accessorised with her outfit.

Minimalism was the key factor here as not only her outfit, even her make-up and hairdo were kept very simple yet had an elegant touch to it. Make-up artist Rosario Belmonte gave finishing touches with a neutral palette while hairstylist Priyanka Borkar styled her hair into a neat ponytail.

This is not the first time Bhatt has nailed the denim-on-denim trend. Prior to this, the 25-year-old was spotted sashaying down the airport in a semi-denim jacket (actually, half-shirt, half-jacket) from Madison on Peddar teamed with a white top, black ripped denims and knee-length boots.

During Justin Beiber’s India concert, the Udta Punjab actor was seen in a denim jacket from Rheson, which she styled with an aquamarine blue T-shirt, a pair of blue denim shorts and gorgeous metallic sneakers. She added some oomph with a striking pink lip shade and blue reflector sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt, Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt Raazi promotions, denim-on-denim trend, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt style, Alia Bhatt latest news, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt updates, Alia Bhatt images, Alia Bhatt pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt at Justin Beiber’s concert in India. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Bhatt’s promotional style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now