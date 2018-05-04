Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt gives summer fashion goals in this quirky Burberry dress

Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
For the 'Raazi' promotions, Alia Bhatt recently stepped out in a hot pink dress featuring quirky prints in black from Burberry's collection. Of late, the actor has been seen donning many easy-breezy outfits. Check out the pictures here.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Updated: May 4, 2018 10:38:16 pm
Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt style, Alia Bhatt Raazi dresses, Alia Bhatt latest news, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt kept it easy-breezy in a Burberry dress during Raazi promotions. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt, who has been keeping herself busy with Raazi promotions as it is all set to release on May 11, has been giving fashion enthusiasts some serious summer fashion goals. From her beautiful take on the denim-on-denim trend to her understated ethnic style statements, the actor has been on a roll.

Adding to her fashionable list, the actor recently stepped out in a hot pink dress featuring quirky prints in black from Burberry’s collection. Featuring a V-neckline, the midi-length dress also had the brand’s logo emblazoned on it. Stylist duo Ami Patela and Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya, who curated the look, kept her accessories minimal and went for a pair of pink heels.

For the make-up, artist Puneet B Saini gave her a refreshing look with a dewy sheen, almost nude eyes and pink glossy lips while hairstylist Priyanka Borkar rounded off with blow-dry hairdo.

Ever since the beginning of Raazi promotions, Bhatt has been spotted donning easy-breezy summery dresses quite a few times. Earlier, she was spotted in an ivory mesh dress from Giambattista Valli’s Resort 2018 collection. A couple of gold rings and a pair of strappy nude heels accented her outfit. A neat, low ponytail with a nude palette gave finishing touches to her look.

Alia Bhatt, raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt raazi promotions, house of kotwara, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt style, Alia Bhatt latest news, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt images, Alia Bhatt pictures, Alia Bhatt updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt in an ivory dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen in a blue-hued Prabal Gurung number from their Resort 2018 collection. The french blue chiffon cape outfit with semi-sheer balloon sleeves featured an interesting layered ruffle effect on the bodice and the hem.

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt Prabal Gurung outfit, Alia Bhatt Raazi dresses, Alia Bhatt ethnic outfits, Alia Bhatt western outfits, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt was spotted at a promotional event for Raazi. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about her Burberry outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

