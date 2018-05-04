Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt gives summer fashion goals in this quirky Burberry dress

Alia Bhatt kept it easy-breezy in a Burberry dress during Raazi promotions. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram) Alia Bhatt kept it easy-breezy in a Burberry dress during Raazi promotions. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, who has been keeping herself busy with Raazi promotions as it is all set to release on May 11, has been giving fashion enthusiasts some serious summer fashion goals. From her beautiful take on the denim-on-denim trend to her understated ethnic style statements, the actor has been on a roll.

Adding to her fashionable list, the actor recently stepped out in a hot pink dress featuring quirky prints in black from Burberry’s collection. Featuring a V-neckline, the midi-length dress also had the brand’s logo emblazoned on it. Stylist duo Ami Patela and Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya, who curated the look, kept her accessories minimal and went for a pair of pink heels.

For the make-up, artist Puneet B Saini gave her a refreshing look with a dewy sheen, almost nude eyes and pink glossy lips while hairstylist Priyanka Borkar rounded off with blow-dry hairdo.

Ever since the beginning of Raazi promotions, Bhatt has been spotted donning easy-breezy summery dresses quite a few times. Earlier, she was spotted in an ivory mesh dress from Giambattista Valli’s Resort 2018 collection. A couple of gold rings and a pair of strappy nude heels accented her outfit. A neat, low ponytail with a nude palette gave finishing touches to her look.

Alia Bhatt in an ivory dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt in an ivory dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen in a blue-hued Prabal Gurung number from their Resort 2018 collection. The french blue chiffon cape outfit with semi-sheer balloon sleeves featured an interesting layered ruffle effect on the bodice and the hem.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at a promotional event for Raazi. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was spotted at a promotional event for Raazi. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about her Burberry outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd