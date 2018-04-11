Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt flirts with summer fashion, the ethnic way

Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt has a charming answer to beat the summer heat. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt has a charming answer to beat the summer heat. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Light, breezy, cool-colour fabrics will soothe our souls as we brave the summer heat. Not only are they super comfortable, they also look soothing and refreshing. And it seems Alia Bhatt, who left us enthralled with her latest outing during Raazi promotions, has got the memo just right when it comes to flirting with summer fashion, the ethnic way. As she stepped out in an Anita Dongre anarkali set recently, we couldn’t help but admire Bhatt’s understated style statement, which we think was ideal to step out on a warm summer day.

For the promotions of her upcoming movie, Bhatt wore a cool blue piece from Dongre’s ‘Songs of Summer’ SS’18 collection. Inspired by the unending blues of the skies, the seas, of berries and of velvety orchids, the creation came together in a beautiful clash of nature, describes the designer’s Instagram page.

Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of silver earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and the actor rounded out her look with minimal make-up and side-parted soft curls.

At another promotional event of Raazi, the Highway actor was clad in a lovely badla and pearl embroidered peachy organic bamboo kurta teamed with pearl-edged straight pants and dupatta from designer Varsha Wadhwa.

Patel chose to keep the tenor of the look minimalistic and thus decided to give the accessories a miss. The 25-year-old rounded out her look with nude make-up which blended in well with her subtle look. This time, she chose to semi-pin her hair up, looking gracious as ever.

We like Bhatt’s easy and comfy ethnic style statements but what about you? What do you think about the actor’s attire this time? Let us know in the comments below.

