When Queen Elizabeth II wore a sapphire set from the year India got Independence

Queen Elizabeth II has hit many milestones in her life and became the world’s longest-reigning monarch in 2016, after the demise of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej. And now in 2017, she added another feather to her ‘crown’ by becoming the only sovereign in British history to celebrate a Sapphire Jubilee. This means, it’s been 65 long years since she ascended the throne. To mark the milestone, the Buckingham Palace has re-released a famous portrait of the Queen wearing a stunning sapphire set, quite apt and significant for this occasion.

The portrait was taken by David Bailey in 2014, and was part of the photo series released for the British queen’s 88th birthday. The necklace made of 16 large oblong sapphires encased by diamonds has been paired with a matching pair of earrings. The jewellery set is also symbolic as it was given to her by King George VI, her father as a wedding gift in 1947, same year India got independence from the British.

In 1963, the Queen commissioned a matching tiara and bracelet to the exquisite set. The Queen also has the Sapphire Brooch, given to Queen Victoria by Prince Albert the day before their wedding in 1840 and passed down every generation ever since.

Today marks 65 years since Her Majesty The Queen acceded to the throne #SapphireJubilee pic.twitter.com/jTxFLeLdq9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 6, 2017

In this photograph, HM is wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery given to her by King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947 #SapphireJubilee — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 6, 2017

On 6 February 1952, King George VI died following a prolonged illness and instantaneously she ceased to be Princess Elizabeth and succeeded the throne as Queen Elizabeth II at the age of just 25. Her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey took place a year later, on 2 June 1953. In fact, it was the first coronation ceremony that was ever broadcast on television.

The monarch has celebrated may of her milestones with great pomp and show earlier as well, like the Silver Jubilee and Golden Jubilee of her reign celebrated in 1977 and 2002, respectively; as well as her diamond wedding anniversary in 2007 with the Duke of Edinburg, who in 2009 became the longest serving British consort (companion to the Sovereign).

