PV Sindhu proves yet again why she is a sporting fashionista in this black and gold lehenga

PV Sindhu in Ohaila Khan. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries) PV Sindhu in Ohaila Khan. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Who says sportsmen or in this case, sportswomen can’t clean up well?! PV Sindhu who slammed her way into people’s heart was recently seen at an award ceremony looking lovely in a black lehenga with gold chevron patterns on it. The Hyderabadi champ picked up this contemporary number from pret and couture brand Ohaila Khan.

What’s interesting to see is that this look is right on trend with the breezy cold-shoulder top with a fringe shoulder hemline. Honestly, it’s a little surprising to see her in this outfit as we wouldn’t have expected her to follow these two major fashion trends of the moment but we are glad that she did. A sweet surprise if we might call it.

We love how her make-up was on point with smokey eyes and a soft pink lip shade and how her hair was styled to frame her face delicately. Celebrity stylist Bornali Talukdar who curated this look decided to go sans jewellery with the only exception being the sleek bracelet on her right hand and we think she did an amazing job here.

This isn’t the first time Sindhu has wowed us with her fashion sense. In 2016, she won hearts when she posed for a photo shoot with a women’s magazine, Just for Women (JFW). On the cover, the athelete was seen wearing a cut-out grey lace dress with nude pumps. Dewy sheen make-up, smokey eyes in shades of burgundy and soft pink lips complemented her outfit.

PV Sindhu on the cover of JFW magazine. (Source: JFW magazine) PV Sindhu on the cover of JFW magazine. (Source: JFW magazine)

She also hit a classy one in navy blue seperates. The sheer crop-top and flared pants complemented her skin tone well. But more than that it was her 100-watts smile that made it picture perfect.

PV Sindhu strikes a pose for the photoshoot. (Source: JFW magazine) PV Sindhu strikes a pose for the photoshoot. (Source: JFW magazine)

What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd