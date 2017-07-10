It’s not just badminton, PV Sindhu has her fashion game on point too

With Bollywood fashionistas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Vaani Sharma making pantsuits the go-to fashion trend, Sindhu seems to have joined the league effortlessly. (Source: PV Sindhu, Bhaavya Bhatnagar/Instagram) With Bollywood fashionistas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Vaani Sharma making pantsuits the go-to fashion trend, Sindhu seems to have joined the league effortlessly. (Source: PV Sindhu, Bhaavya Bhatnagar/Instagram)

As much as PV Sindhu is known for her prowess on the badminton court, her impeccable fashion choices are becoming equally popular. The badminton champion, who turned 22 on July 5 this year, was recently spotted looking gorgeous in a white pantsuit. With Bollywood fashionistas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Vaani Sharma making pantsuits the go-to fashion trend, Sindhu seems to have joined the league effortlessly.

Styled by celebrity stylist Bornali Talukdar, Sindhu was seen wearing the Glistening Wildflowers Pantsuit from INWARD by designer Bhaavya Bhatnagar over a purple T-shirt. The leggy beauty left her wavy tresses open and completed her look with minimal make-up comprising marsala lip-shade and chose to wear golden strapped sandals. On her way to attend the FIFA U-17 World Cup Draw ceremony in Mumbai on June 7, she kept her look formal yet the golden thread-work flowers added an element of playfulness to her attire.

Earlier, in May this year, the Olympics champion from Hyderabad gave us serious fashion goals in a black cold-cut shoulders lehenga with gold chevron patterns on it from the couture brand of Ohaila Khan.

But it is not just the formal suit look that the badminton player is rocking. She was seen in a beautiful lemon yellow lehenga-sari designed by Divya Reddy as she got ready for the traditional Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival of Secunderabad.

