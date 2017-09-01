Purvi Doshi to showcase at New York Fashion Week 2017

Label Purvi Doshi celebrates India’s crafts and weaves by combining traditional techniques with contemporary designs. (Source: Facebook/Purvi Doshi) Label Purvi Doshi celebrates India’s crafts and weaves by combining traditional techniques with contemporary designs. (Source: Facebook/Purvi Doshi)

Designer Purvi Doshi is geared up to display a khadi collection at the New York Fashion Week on September 7.

Her contemporary line will be dominated by handwoven fabric of India in herbal and natural colours.

“I’m very happy to be a part of New York Fashion Week 2017. Sustainability at its root and khadi in its soul, each garment is made in India, with utmost care and love,” Doshi said in a statement.

“I hope to bring a change by making artisans in-charge of their own lives and give fashion the slow, steadfast care it and its makers deserve,” she added.

Label Purvi Doshi celebrates India’s crafts and weaves by combining traditional techniques with contemporary designs moulded into beautiful nature friendly clothing. It chronicles and restores heirloom traditions from the heart of our villages and fashions them into contemporary tales.

The label collaborates closely with artisans and helping then create better livelihood.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App