Purab Kohli set to be showstopper at India Luxury Style Week

Purab will walk ramp for Kshitij Choudhary as a ‘show stopper.’ (Source: Purab Kohli/Instagram) Purab will walk ramp for Kshitij Choudhary as a ‘show stopper.’ (Source: Purab Kohli/Instagram)

Actor Purab Kohli is set to become the showstopper for Mumbai-based designer Kshitij Choudhary at the “India Luxury Style Week” here on Sunday.

“Yes, I’m walking for Kshitij Choudhary and looking forward to the luxury style week men’s edition in Bengaluru. Kshitij’s fashion is very elegant and I’m curious to see what he puts on me on Sunday evening,” Purab said.

While his ensemble is still under wraps, Choudhary’s Summer/ Spring 2017 collection titled “The Secret Man” promises to cater to the bold Indian man in the most sublime way.

Choudhary, who has dressed and styled Indian celebrities like Malaika Arora, Kangana Ranaut and Sushmita Sen, is going to showcase a collection made of organic fabrics, like Khadi, raw silk and cotton.

The creations are embellished with fusion embroidery and metal chains.

Purab started his acting career from television and while many character roles on the big screen earned him praise, it was the 2008 Farhan Akhtar-starrer, Rock on, that brought him the much-needed limelight. Recently, the actor was seen in the sequel of Rock On and also featured in a key role in Noor along with Sonakshi Sinha.

