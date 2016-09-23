Pune Fashion Week to promote girl child empowerment

Pune Fashion week along with the NGO Smile Foundation, as their charity partner, it will support the cause of girl child empowerment. (Pune Fashion week Official website) Pune Fashion week along with the NGO Smile Foundation, as their charity partner, it will support the cause of girl child empowerment. (Pune Fashion week Official website)

Pune Fashion Week has partnered with NGO Smile Foundation to support the cause of girl child empowerment at the event, scheduled to take place in Pune from Saturday. The sixth edition of Pune Fashion Week, to be presented by luxury fashion brand BVLGARI, is a two-day event and will be held at the Westin Hotel in Pune.



Day One of the event will begin with a segment called the Fashion Knowledge Series and Genesis, the concept of which is to get renowned speakers share their journey, inspire people, promote fashion education by talking about various topics like ethical, social fashion and colour psychology.

The fashion extravaganza starts from evening with new designers on the block, including designer Shikha Kothari, Purva Pardeshi, Hina Madhumal, Sangeeta Sharma and international designer Kanchan Kulkarni showcasing their creations.

This will be followed by elaborate shows by designer Nitya Bajaj known for her luxury evening wear and Pria Kataria Puri who will be closing the evening, showcasing her new line for NGO Smile Foundation.

Day Two will start with a Hair and Make-up Zara show. Designers who will showcase their collections, include names like Tejas Gangoli and Bangladeshi fashion designer Bibi Russell, who works with weavers to sustain crafts and preserve heritage.

Nivedita Saboo, who showcased her luxe line of exclusively handcrafted couture women’s wear, menswear and accessories at the London Fashion Week, will be the grand finale designer.

“It is our pleasure to host the sixth season we are very proud to bring together a host of designers from across the globe including Bangladesh, India and Dubai here in Pune. This season is going to be grand,” shared Badal Saboo, Pune Fashion Week Chairman.

