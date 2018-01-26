Priyanka Chopra’s winter street style is something you can easily recreate

Priyanka Chopra shows us how to glam up a basic jacket and jeans with this style trick! (Source: priyankachopra/ Instagram) Priyanka Chopra shows us how to glam up a basic jacket and jeans with this style trick! (Source: priyankachopra/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra’s New York street style ensembles are always super stylish and at times easy to recreate. Be it her sleek leather skirt paired with a white sweater, the red boots and peplum jacket or even the super cool pinstriped pantsuits she wore at the Sundance Film Festival, the Quantico actor has proved that ‘comfort style’ is something which comes effortlessly to her.

And once again, the actor stepped out looking all glam in a collared jacket from Tod’s, which she styled with a pair of white-washed jeans. Apart from her fluffy white jacket, we love the way she accessorised her outfit – a pair of white pointed ankle-length boots from Rag and Bone. The boots are something that can easily glam up any boring look. She rounded off her look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

We couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hair do as well. Minimal make-up with marsala lips and wind-swept tousled hair made for the perfect weekend-look goals.

We think Chopra looked stunning but what about you? Would you like to recreate her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

