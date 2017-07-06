Priyanka Chopra’s romantic Parisian looks will make you fall in love with her

Priyanka Chopra acing her fashion game while on her visit to Paris. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra, cristinaehrlich, a2zofficialx) Priyanka Chopra acing her fashion game while on her visit to Paris. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra, cristinaehrlich, a2zofficialx)

Priyanka Chopra might be sharing fan girl moments with Sophia Loren in Paris at the moment but she is sure doing it in style. The Baywatch actress who is in the city of romance for the Paris Fashion Week has given us quite a few interesting looks over the past few days. Her so-called fashion godmother and celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich is with her to make sure that every time this Indian beauty steps out, she makes hearts flutter.

The latest one has a beautiful train but not as extensive as the one she wore to the Met Gala 2017. The boho-chic number by designer Peter Dundas with a floral print looks gorgeous on her.

Actually, there are too many things about the dress we like, starting from the cold-shoulders, the voluminous sleeves, the perfect lace-trimmed plunging neckline and, of course, the way the hi-lo dress dramatically pools out into a gorgeous train behind her. We love the addition of strappy, striking red heels to the whole ensemble as it adds a dimension to the look without screaming out for attention.

Her ponytail with wisps of hair blowing in the wind is the right choice for the outfit to shine, given the beautiful neckline. Her dewy-faced make-up and the bright lip shade makes her shine. If we could rate her look, we would give it a 10 on 10. Romantic, chic, modern, it has it all!

Prior to this, she gave us another memorable look in a blush pink floral dress by Ulyana Sergeenko Couture.

The pastel dress with the soft cuts and a touch of frill looked lovely on her. She styled it with a pair of pom-pom earrings in candy pink and nude heels. With centre-parted straight hair and minimal make-up she looked quite ready to hit the streets of Paris.

But the one where she channeled Paris street style is in a hi-low Georgio Armani couture dress which she wore to the Armani Prive fashion show.

She accessorised her high-necked, full-sleeved dress with black boots and styled her hair into a high-raised bun. We like this look but not as much as the other two.

Which one do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

