Priyanka Chopra’s colourful wardrobe is giving us some serious summer fashion goals

Need a off-the-runway edition of how to wear summer colours? Be it street style, a formal appearance or a glamorous red carpet ready look, Priyanka Chopra rarely fails to miss the spotlight when it comes to her sartorial choices. The Quantico actor, recently, showed us how to keep the style game strong this summer when she stepped out in vibrant monotone outfits.

Keeping the glamour quotient high

The A Kid Like Jake actor chose to go with a metallic silver sheen outfit for the Global Teacher Prize event, and we liked her choice of the glitzy wrap-around number from Vivienne Westwood. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell kept it easy in the accessory department and complemented the outfit with a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels. A tint of burgundy on the lips and a dewy fresh glow added finishing touches to the actor’s look.

Summer-ready in a blazing yellow dress

If you thought of carrying off a lemon yellow outfit was child’s play, think again. The 35-year-old stepped out in an eye-popping lemon yellow blouse and skirt set from Rochas Paris, and we think she raised the temperature a degree higher with her chic styling. The pussy-bow blouse and the knee-high slit skirt made for an attractive detailing and we like the black round sunglasses, the actor accessorised her look with.

Cool blues and cooler whites

White has come to become quite a favourite with Bollywood fashionistas, with the likes of Deepika Padukone wearing it on the red carpet as well. Chopra chose to go with an all-white pantsuit ensemble from Theory, which she accessorised with blue-tinted shades and Fendi heels. Now there’s a fashionable way to beat the sun, we think.

The actor stepped out in a violet-hued dress from Nina Ricci and the simplicity of the outfit was nicely set off by the bright palette the designer chose. With a hint of a decolletage and orange heels, we like how Chopra played off the colours against each other.

What do you think of the actor’s summer style statements? Let us know in the comments below.

